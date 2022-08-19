EarnX Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.79 Billion (EARNX)

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. EarnX has a total market cap of $5.79 billion and $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EarnX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.00787398 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About EarnX
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance.
