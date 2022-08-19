Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Eaton makes up about 1.0% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Eaton worth $33,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after acquiring an additional 115,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,638,000 after buying an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,309,000 after buying an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after buying an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

NYSE:ETN traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.51. The stock had a trading volume of 29,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,265. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

