ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ECNCF. TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

ECNCF stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.73.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

