ECOSC (ECU) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

ECOSC (ECU) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. ECOSC has a market cap of $861.28 and approximately $12.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOSC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ECOSC has traded 50% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $21,032.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003713 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00033001 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00075509 BTC.

ECOSC (CRYPTO:ECU) is a coin. ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official message board for ECOSC is medium.com/@ecosc. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment. “

