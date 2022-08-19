Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) Insider Purchases £2,040 in Stock

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) insider Noel Lyons bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,464.96).

Shares of LON EDL opened at GBX 11.95 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Edenville Energy Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 33 ($0.40).

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities, primarily coal in Africa. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

