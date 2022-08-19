Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL) Insider Purchases £2,040 in Stock

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) insider Noel Lyons bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,464.96).
Edenville Energy Price Performance
Shares of LON EDL opened at GBX 11.95 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Edenville Energy Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 33 ($0.40).
Edenville Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.