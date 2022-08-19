Edge (EDGE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.97 Million

Edge (EDGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Edge coin can now be bought for $0.0778 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Edge has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $20,228.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,436.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Edge Coin Profile

Edge is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Edge is a blockchain-based cloud platform focused on the provision of webservices. The platform will allow the users to build, scale and grow their digital products. “

