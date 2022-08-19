Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Edgecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $212.35 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00780824 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Edgecoin Coin Profile
Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay.
Buying and Selling Edgecoin
