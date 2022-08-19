Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Edgecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $212.35 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00780824 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Edgecoin Coin Profile

Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

