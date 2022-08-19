eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.24.

NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Brian M. Jr. Gallagher purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael Byrnes bought 25,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $33,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at $38,879.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian M. Jr. Gallagher purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 75,000 shares of company stock worth $108,350 and have sold 216,554 shares worth $200,151. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

