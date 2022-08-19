eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Credit Suisse Group

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.24.
eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %
NASDAQ:EFTR opened at $0.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resolute Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $43,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eFFECTOR Therapeutics
eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eFFECTOR Therapeutics (EFTR)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.