Efficient Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $163.07. The company had a trading volume of 227,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,297. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.53 and a 200-day moving average of $173.02.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.