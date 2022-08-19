Efficient Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Efficient Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $29,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after buying an additional 3,686,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after buying an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after buying an additional 2,350,616 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,772,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,925,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.37. 154,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,194. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

