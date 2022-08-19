Efficient Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 5.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $76,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.60. 23,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,431,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

