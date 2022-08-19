Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,796 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,573,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 480,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 896.0% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWL traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.51. 695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.30. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $115.34.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

