Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 7,675 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,765,000 after buying an additional 101,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 27,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,198,538. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

