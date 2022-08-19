Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Director Sells $49,050.00 in Stock

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) Director David Apelian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $49,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $9.30 on Friday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading

