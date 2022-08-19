Electroneum (ETN) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $49.53 million and $77,564.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,926,563,210 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

