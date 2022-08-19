Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

Emclaire Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EMCF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $33.77. 1,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. Emclaire Financial has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emclaire Financial stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Emclaire Financial Corp ( NASDAQ:EMCF Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.