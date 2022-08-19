Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a buy rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.63.

NYSE ET opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $728,277,000 after buying an additional 16,346,887 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 132.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656,982 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

