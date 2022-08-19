EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

ENS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE ENS opened at $71.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.98 and its 200 day moving average is $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after acquiring an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,098,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,910,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,677,000 after acquiring an additional 522,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,558,000 after acquiring an additional 185,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

