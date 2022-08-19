Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) PT Raised to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENFN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Enfusion during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

