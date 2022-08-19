Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) PT Raised to $13.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENFN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.60.
Enfusion Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:ENFN opened at $14.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.47. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
