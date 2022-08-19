Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on ENOV. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of ENOV stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 195,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.13. Enovis has a one year low of $52.27 and a one year high of $164.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth about $678,000.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

