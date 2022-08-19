Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.49. 31,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,763. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.10.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

