EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $167.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $173.00 to $167.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EOG. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.47.

EOG Resources Stock Up 4.7 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.99 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.18.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

