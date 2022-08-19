Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EPZM. Cowen cut Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush cut Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Epizyme Price Performance

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epizyme

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.11 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 391.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Epizyme by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,866,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,148 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,241,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Epizyme during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 7.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,642,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Stories

