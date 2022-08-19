Eq LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Eq LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises about 3.6% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Eq LLC owned 0.14% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 127.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $256,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.50. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

