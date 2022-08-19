Eq LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eq LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 626.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,831,000 after buying an additional 2,446,120 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.