EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Get EQB alerts:

EQB Stock Down 0.1 %

EQB stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. EQB has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.