Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $225.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.13.

NYSE EFX opened at $212.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.27 and its 200-day moving average is $209.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. Equifax has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

