Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.88

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 301780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.02.

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$286.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.4523944 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

