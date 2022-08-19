Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.
Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE EL opened at $281.62 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.42 and a 200-day moving average of $266.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.
Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.
In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
