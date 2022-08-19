Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.39-$7.54 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE EL opened at $281.62 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.42 and a 200-day moving average of $266.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 26.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.30.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

