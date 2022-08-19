Ethereum Classic (ETC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.79 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $35.13 or 0.00163612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.79 billion and $1.93 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,699.42 or 0.07914274 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,434,771 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

