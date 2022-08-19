Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.59 Million

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $25,757.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 83% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,436.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003747 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Coin Profile

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com.

Ethereum Meta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

