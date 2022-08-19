Ethereum Yield Market Capitalization Achieves $206,674.56 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00009074 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market cap of $206,674.56 and approximately $98.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,776.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003637 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00127465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00032768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00071890 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm. Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm.

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

