EtherGem Price Down 48.1% This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (EGEM) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $83,839.55 and approximately $585.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded down 48.1% against the U.S. dollar.

About EtherGem

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EtherGem

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

