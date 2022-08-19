ETHPad Reaches Market Capitalization of $885,743.05 (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, ETHPad has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $885,743.05 and $3,502.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00794495 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ETHPad
ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ETHPad
Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.