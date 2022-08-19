ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating) were down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.24 and last traded at $35.24. Approximately 90 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (SCDL)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.