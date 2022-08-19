EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $908,918.19 and $384.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00236725 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 828.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,625,801,396 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

