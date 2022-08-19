EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EVCM has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 18.25.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce Stock Up 0.5 %

EverCommerce stock opened at 12.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of 11.28. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 7.73 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,590,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 96,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,590,817.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Matthew David Feierstein sold 5,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.93, for a total value of 46,034.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,081,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 18,585,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,006 shares of company stock valued at $232,234 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 507.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.