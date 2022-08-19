EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI to $15.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
EVCM has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 18.25.
EverCommerce Stock Up 0.5 %
EverCommerce stock opened at 12.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of 11.28. EverCommerce has a 52 week low of 7.73 and a 52 week high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EverCommerce by 507.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
