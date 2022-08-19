Evercore ISI Increases Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $76.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI to $76.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $79.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.36. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,980 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,805,000 after buying an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,225,000 after buying an additional 57,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

