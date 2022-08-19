Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Evergy were worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $71.34. 13,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,773. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $73.13.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Evergy’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

