EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 3,752 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,919.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverQuote alerts:

On Tuesday, May 24th, David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 131,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,013. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $304.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $12.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVER. William Blair cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 11.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP grew its stake in EverQuote by 264.0% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 480,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 348,497 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in EverQuote by 95.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in EverQuote by 99.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 299,270 shares in the last quarter.

About EverQuote

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.