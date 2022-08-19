Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CFO John Paul Johnson Sells 18,434 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evolent Health Price Performance

NYSE:EVH opened at $35.00 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,493,000 after buying an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 27.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after buying an additional 544,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Evolent Health by 16.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Evolent Health Company Profile

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

