Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Mary Bridget Duffy Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Evolent Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Evolent Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,092 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 544,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,874,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

