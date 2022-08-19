Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Mary Bridget Duffy Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Evolent Health Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.
Evolent Health Company Profile
Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.
See Also
