Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exchange Income from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

