Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.20.
Shares of EIF opened at C$48.54 on Monday. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47.
In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,500.
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
