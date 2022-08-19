Exeedme (XED) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $238,063.00

Exeedme (XED) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $238,063.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00783029 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,830,976 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exeedme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

