Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $112.00 at UBS Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

EXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.04.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $113.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 56.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

