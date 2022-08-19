Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EXR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.80.

EXR stock opened at $213.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after acquiring an additional 612,842 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,485,000 after acquiring an additional 227,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after acquiring an additional 381,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

