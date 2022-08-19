Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,619,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,632,000 after acquiring an additional 164,733 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.68. 358,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,113,236. The stock has a market cap of $394.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

