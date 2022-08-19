Factom (FCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

Factom (FCT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Factom has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $3,883.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Factom has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00736272 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Factom Coin Profile
Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,402,698 coins. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums.
Buying and Selling Factom
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.
