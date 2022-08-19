Fantom Tops One Day Volume of $304.96 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Fantom coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001408 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $771.58 million and approximately $304.96 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fantom has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,532.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003595 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00127603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078161 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

